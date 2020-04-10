2019 One year ago today
Idaho Gov. Brad Little approved a bill that adds work restrictions and other conditions to the voter-approved Medicaid expansion initiative. The legislation includes a mandatory, 20-hour-per-week work requirement. … A new advocacy group called Safer Moscow has formed to support the public bond election on May 21 which will fund construction of a new city police station.
2015 Five years ago today
The Spokane bomb squad spent Thursday morning in Moscow educating local law enforcement, businesses and school leaders on the ins and outs of explosive devices. Team member and Spokane police officer Shawn Pegram said the unit averages around 130 responses a year. … Pullman’s Jefferson Elementary School roof is 14 years old and already showing signs of disintegration. It may need to be replaced, but it won’t cost taxpayers thanks to its 40-year warranty.
2010 10 years ago today
Two Troy teens, Brianna and Alyssa Salerno, gave an MTV crew a tour of their three-story, brick and stone Medieval-themed home. Their house appears on Episode 226 of MTV’s “Teen Cribs,” a show featuring ordinary teens who live in extraordinary homes. … Hodgins Drug in Moscow celebrated 120 years this week. Manager Pam Hays said she needed to find a niche to compete with corporate pharmacies, so Hodgins became a pharmacy plus a toy store. The hobby store in the basement has been a staple since the 1960s and toys appeared upstairs in the 1970s.