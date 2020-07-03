2019 One year ago today
Pullman resident Samantha Morley was selected by Kindred at Home, a home health care provider, as one of 12 national Home Health Aide of the Year honorees. Morley is a certified nursing assistant and home health aide at Pullman’s branch of Kindred at Home. … The Washington State Recreation and Conservation Funding Board awarded $3,994,323 in grant funding to two projects in Whitman County. The Department of Natural Resources received $1,238,510 to purchase 437 acres at Steptoe Butte and designate the land as a natural preserve.
2015 Five years ago today
Many small towns in Washington will soon receive new LED streetlights, which state and energy officials expect should help conserve energy and money. Avista is working with the state under the Relight Washington program, an arrangement with the state and Puget Sound Energy to begin converting lights. … Rising Stars Dance Studio will provide summer dance classes at the Colfax Branch of Whitman County Library. Owner Kerri Oldroyd will teach ballet, tap, jazz, cheer and tumble for ages 3 and older.
2010 10 years ago today
Haug Chiropractic of Moscow is welcoming their newest employee, George Fiegel. Fiegel worked for Raymer Chiropractic in Moscow for 12 years while completing his bachelor’s degree in psychology at the University of Idaho before attending the Western States Chiropractic College in Portland. … The Moscow Blue Devils closed out the Clancy Ellis Memorial Tournament in third place. Moscow squeezed a 3-2 victory over Pocatello, but dropped its second game, 7-5, to Lewis-Clark.