2020 One year ago
The Pullman Arts Commission discussed a theme and possible location for a mural in town related to the Black Lives Matter movement. In August, the commission voted to recommend the city move forward with the mural project, which was initially proposed by a local Black Lives Matter group during a July 14 Pullman City Council meeting. The commission discussed using a 120-foot-by-8-foot retaining wall on Spring Street near the Main Street intersection as a location for the mural.
2016 Five years ago
The 84-year-old, 80-foot tall, 16,500-pound Engelmann spruce that will eventually stand as a Christmas tree on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol building, lay in a red 18-wheeler in the University of Idaho parking lot west of the Kibbie Dome. The Payette National Forest partnered with Choose Outdoors, a nonprofit organization which supports outdoor recreation activities connecting Americans to public lands, to transport the tree from Idaho to Washington, D.C., while stopping in towns along the way to showcase it. ... Pullman Superintendent Bob Maxwell broke out of his usual calm demeanor with an impassioned and emotional appeal to local residents about the need to fully fund basic education. His address to a group of about a dozen people came at the end of a three-hour tour of some of the district’s schools. During the tour, teachers and principals demonstrated the need for funding, and what can happen when those needs are not met. Maxwell then urged people to talk with state politicians about the state Supreme Court’s 2012 McCleary decision, which requires the Legislature to fulfill its constitutional duty of funding education.
2011 10 years ago
Sgt. Jacob H. Demand died a world away from his hometown, gunned down in Mosul, Iraq, two weeks before his tour ended in September 2004. But here in Palouse, population 998, the memory of Demand lives on. “You know how usually someone only has one best friend?” asks his mother, Charlene Baldwin. “There are at least 15 people from Palouse that still call Jake their best friend.” About half of all enlisted recruits come from smaller towns, according to data from the U.S. Department of Defense. Recruitment rates in nonmetropolitan counties are 20 percent higher than in metropolitan counties, according to the National Priorities Project, a left-leaning think tank that analyzes federal data. ... After dominating their league and winning their district tournament by nearly 150 points, the Pullman High School swim team will compete at the 2A State Championship meet in Federal Way. The Greyhounds (5-0 in league, 5-1 overall) will be represented by 11 of the team’s 13 swimmers.