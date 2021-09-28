2020 One year ago today
About 100 people — maskless and mostly failing to social distance — peacefully worshiped, spoke out against alleged government tyranny and protested Moscow’s face mask order in an event organized by a state representative from southern Idaho. No one was cited or arrested at the Moscow City Hall parking lot — the site of the third protest in four days — and no law enforcement officers were present besides Moscow police periodically driving by in patrol cars. During the event, a man was punched several times in the face after he appeared to throw coffee at another man as he approached. ... Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport lost one of its three daily round-trip SkyWest commercial passenger flights to Salt Lake City earlier this month, even as passenger numbers slowly rebound. The new schedule began Sept. 7 and is continuing into October.
2016 Five years ago today
West Park Elementary first-graders rattled off plenty of comments and questions to a handful of Moscow city leaders who stopped by the school to visit with first-grade classes about their careers and how they affect the community. “It’s fun because kids will, at this age, ask you anything,” said Mayor Bill Lambert, who frequently reads to elementary school children and speaks to local junior high and high school government-related classes. “They have no filters and I love that. It’s kind of fun because you never know what they’re going to say. I’m pretty used to that after having grandkids too.” ... A new study released by the Latah County Advocacy Council shows the vast majority of high school and middle school students in the county are abstaining from drugs and chronic alcohol abuse. In the anonymous survey, which was conducted by Montana State University, 88 percent of students in rural Latah County schools (Troy, Potlatch, Deary, Genesee and Kendrick) said they used alcohol less than once a month. Those numbers differed between middle school students, at 97 percent, and high school students, at 78 percent.
2011 10 years ago today
Since Sept. 28, 1911, residents of the Palouse have been able to count on a local daily newspaper to keep them informed of the big news and the small events of their region and the world. The twice-weekly Star-Mirror decided to try to make a go of it as a daily newspaper. Also that year, a new post office opened, a Chamber of Commerce organized and a new high school was planned. ... Moscow school principals commended the superintendent and school board for proposing a $1.97 million indefinite-term maintenance and operations levy increase that will appear on ballots Nov. 8. The Moscow School Board voted in August to ask residents for the increase, and since that time Superintendent Dale Kleinert has worked to educate members of the public about the request, which would bring the current $7.6 million annual levy up to nearly $9.6 million per year.