2019 One year ago today
A statewide nonprofit program to help people living in care facilities said it is severely lacking Whitman County volunteers and it is asking for the community’s help to address the shortcoming. There are 26 care facilities in Whitman County — including family homes, assistant living facilities and nursing homes — but only one volunteer member for the Long-Term Care Ombudsman program. … Edmund O. Schweitzer III will be inducted into the Inventors Hall of Fame. The former Washington State University doctoral student and founder and president of Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories is being recognized for the invention of his digital protective relay used to make electrical power systems safer and more reliable.
2015 Five years ago today
The six same-sex couples who married in Latah County on Oct. 10 now have a fairly easy way to ensure their licenses are on the record with both local and state government agencies. In February, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare announced it wouldn’t recognize their marriages, but Prosecutor Bill Thompson and Clerk-Auditor-Recorder Henrianne Westberg worked out a way for the couples to get licenses that are dated so the state will accept them fully without the couples having to renounce their earlier marriage. … The Bruce M. Pitman Center was full of nearly 1,000 school kids as the University of Idaho College of Engineering celebrated its 22nd annual Engineering EXPO. Engineering students strutted their robotics projects.
2010 10 years ago today
Running for District 3 Latah County commissioner, James “Jimmy G” Gilder is a small business owner, Republican, 1988 Troy High School graduate and 1991 Art Institute of Seattle graduate. In business, he feels the shortfalls of a strained economy firsthand. Gilder will go up against two other Republication challengers — David McGraw and Paul C. Agidius — for the position. … Torrential rain, hail and lightning were on display during the Washington State-Washington meet at Mooberry track this week, but it was WSU hurdler Jeshua Anderson that was the highlight. Anderson swept the hurdles, breaking a 27-year old Mooberry Track 400-meter hurdle record of 49.69 set in 1983, by winning the race in 49.63. He also set a new meet record, breaking the old mark of 50.18 that was set in 2006.