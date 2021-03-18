2020 One year ago today
Troy School District Superintendent Brad Malm announced the schools in his district will close to students today with a scheduled reopening on April 6. Teachers will work this week to “prepare for alternative methods of instruction,” according to Malm’s post on the Troy School District Facebook Page. Food services will continue through the closure. “We want to do our part in reducing the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) and make it easier for people to take the time they need to care for themselves or their families in the event they are directly affected by this disease,” wrote Malm. … A handful of Moscow restaurants and bars have closed, changed their hours or restricted business to takeout orders until further notice in response to COVID-19. George Skandalos and Carly Lilly, who own Maialina Pizzeria and Sangria, said their employees are in contact with hundreds of people per day and he did not feel like he and Lilly had the option to keep their businesses running in the same close-contact format.
2016 Five years ago today
At the Shattuck Arboretum on Moscow’s University of Idaho campus, a multitude of conifers stand as proud as ever, yet a closer inspection reveals holes the size of shotgun pellets in their rough bark and a quick glance upward shows the fading of needles from darkest green to a dirty rust color. That is the mountain pine beetle’s calling card. The tiny beetle — about the size of a grain of rice—is on the move, experts say, because of the changing climate. About 50 trees will be removed from the arboretum, once the rain lets up, to prevent the beetles’ taking their havoc to the remaining trees. … With a steady hand and good eye for design, dozens of eggs have been hand-crafted by members of the International Folk Dancers of the Palouse as part of their annual fundraiser. The eastern European and Ukrainian-inspired eggs, commonly referred to as “Pysanky,” will go on sale starting this weekend to raise money for the group’s general fund, supporting club activities, costumes, dance space rent and the occasional grant for individuals doing research, said Margaret Dibble, a member for more than 30 years.
2011 10 years ago today
Moscow steel artist Jennifer Rod, who has a MFA in painting from the University of Idaho, first got into steel art more than a decade ago because she wanted a monument for her dog’s grave. After making a few, people in Moscow started noticing Rod’s metal creations and began asking her to make steel sculptures of their pets, and her new art career was born. She’s made about 15 full-size steel sculptures of dogs and cats on commission. … A Moscow man was hospitalized with nonlife-threatening injuries after apparently jumping off a building on Main Street. The man was transported to Gritman Medical Center where he was being evaluated for injuries sustained from the 30-foot fall, Moscow Police Chief David Duke said, adding the man sustained injuries to his legs and possibly his back. The man apparently gained access to the roof by a ladder on the left side of the building.