2019 One year ago today
The Northern Pacific Railway Depot in Pullman has been listed in the Washington Heritage Register, according to a letter from State Historic Preservation Officer Allyson Brooks. The depot joins more than 1,900 historic and culturally significant properties recognized by the Washington state Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation. … 2018 Pullman High graduate Mayyi Mahama took the silver medal in the women’s hammer throw at the Under-20 Pan American U20 Games at San Jose, Costa Rica, with a throw of 202 feet, 1 inch. “This was her first international competition and I don’t think it’ll be her last,” Pullman coach Mike Hinz said.
2015 Five years ago today
For the past three years, Mark Firebaugh, a landscaper, and his neighbor, Matthew Pirie, a recent Washington State University graduate, have been moving dirt, planting trees and constructing a man-made waterfall to create Three Forks Wayside on North Grand Avenue in Pullman. The landscaping effort is all taking place across the walking bridge on the path behind the laundromat next to the Cougar Country Drive-In. … With its 2-1 win in the first game of a doubleheader at Lewiston, Moscow won the regular season league title. The Blue Devils will be rewarded a first round bye in the District Tournament. Moscow will soon play its first game against the winner of Northern Lakes and Orofino.
2010 10 years ago today
Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport Administrator Robb Parish announced he’s ready to end his 10-year stint at the airport. Parish said this is the second time he has gone into retirement. He previously retired from the foreign service and moved to Moscow. Not long after moving in however, Parish got a job with the University of Idaho as the manager and director of the business technology incubator, then moved on to the airport. … Last year, the Moscow Volunteer Fire Department handled 807 emergency responses. Nearly one-third of those calls were due to false fire alarms. The department has recently proposed changes to combat repeat false alarms, including the Moscow City Council’s approval of the city’s first Nuisance Fire Alarm Ordinance. Under the new ordinance, no charge will be in place for the first and second false fire alarms, with fines in place for reoffenders.