2021 One year ago
The first baby born at a Palouse hospital in the new year made his existential debut at 11:43 a.m., two days into 2021. Jared Adesanya was born at Pullman Regional Hospital weighing 6 pounds, 15 ounces. His father, Adekunle Adesanya, said he and his wife, Olabisi, are happy, healthy and looking forward to going home. ... If the Idaho Transportation Department dodges a few final potholes over the next several weeks, it can begin the long-delayed final phase of the project to widen U.S. Highway 95 between the top of the Lewiston Hill and Moscow. ITD originally planned to complete the entire stretch in a single two-year project in 2006 and 2007. But the department’s choice to route the section between Thorn Creek Road and Moscow over the western haunch of Paradise Ridge prompted legal actions and a federal environmental review, delaying construction until at least this year. Now project engineer Ken Helm thinks that work will finally begin in 2021.
2017 Five years ago
Snow plows will likely be working overtime in the coming weeks as snow continues to stick in Pullman, conditions Brian Druffel, maintenance and operations supervisor for the city, said have not happened in years. “It usually snows and thaws,” Druffel said. “And so, it’s a memory pretty quickly. Right now, it’s not so much.” With more snow in the forecast and students soon to be coming back to school after the holidays, officials said there are plans to continue cleaning it up to ensure safety in the coming weeks. ... Joan Bender retired from Kaiser Aluminum in Spokane Valley, Wash., after almost 35 years of working there, but she is not one to lounge around the house now. Bender, a 69-year-old Potlatch resident who will turn 70 this month, volunteers with her husband, Tom, at the Potlatch Food Pantry and as ombudsmen at Clark Place, an assisted living center in Moscow. To top it off, Joan has been a Potlatch City Councilor since 2015.
2012 10 years ago
Marie Lindborg had no idea her baby would be the first child born on the Palouse in 2012. “I never thought it would be me,” Lindborg said Tuesday at Gritman Medical Center’s Family Birth Center in Moscow. She sat up in bed holding her newborn daughter, Carlina Marie Aju-Lindborg, who had been scheduled to arrive around Jan. 12. But Lindborg said the baby was delivered at 2:10 p.m. Jan. 2, weighing 6 pounds, 6 ounces and was 20 inches long. ... John K. Fellman held out a firm, bright, ruby-red apple: the WA-5 apple. “Yeah! Go ahead, take a bite. Tell me what you think,” said Fellman, professor of postharvest physiology at Washington State University. The new apple is the latest collaboration between university researchers and the state’s growers. It’s the second apple released in the past three years.