2019 One year ago today
The Spokane Explosive Disposal Unit was called to a Pullman residence on High Point Court earlier this week after several homemade devices were found there. Authorities found small homemade devices in the house, including one believed to be a smoke bomb, Pullman Police Department Cmdr. Chris Tennant said. … Sojourners’ Alliance has planned a Huckleberry Fest at the 1912 Center in honor of Father’s Day.
2015 Five years ago today
Delegates from Shantou University in China arrived in Pullman to discuss a partnership with Washington State University, hoping to broaden both universities’ global reach. … The Latah County Historical Society will present “Trinket or Treasure?” antique appraisal fair at the 1912 Center. Local appraiser Russ Wheelhouse will be joined by other regional appraisers.
2010 10 years ago today
The Pullman Old Post Office has been transformed into the Paradise Creek Brewery. The six beers on tap include a little for every taste with an IPA, ESB, pale ale, porter, blonde and wheat beer. The business operates on a seven-barrel system, meaning there are about 17 kegs of beer brewing at any given time. … An English Country Dance will take place at the Attic in Moscow. Janet Granja and Mitchell Frey will teach the class.