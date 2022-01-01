2021 One year ago
Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) training is one of the most common medical certifications, so people often assume it is easily accessible to everybody. This is far from the case. According to the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation, nearly one in 50 people are living with paralysis, so choosing a career in health care may be daunting for some who have limited mobility. One of those people is Moscow resident Meagan Boll. Boll is a tetraplegic — meaning she experiences impaired movement in all four of her limbs — so she has had to find a unique way to hone her CPR skills. ... When retired Clarkston doctor Warren Ellison found out he was eligible to get a vaccination against COVID-19, he didn’t hesitate to sign up. His years as a physician and his study of the quickly developed vaccine gave him confidence in the treatment. So the 73-year-old got the first of two injections of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston, where he practiced until retiring in 2019.
2017 Five years ago
While the sight of a small business brilliantly lit on holiday evenings may seem unusual to newcomers and visitors to Moscow, for longtime residents and to Safari Pearl owners Kathy Sprague and Tabitha Simmons it is the comforting sight of a long-standing tradition of welcoming. The comic shop and utopia for nerds of all sorts was not open for business, but it was open to friends, family and community members looking to get out of the cold and enjoy a New Year’s celebration. The tradition began a quarter century ago on Thanksgiving, when the women saw a need in the community among students and others who, for one reason or another, were unable to be with family on the holiday.
2012 Ten years ago
New Year’s Eve represented more than just a turning of the calendar for Danielle Eastman of Pullman. The dawn of 2012 also marked the completion of her first year as the owner of Bliss studio, where she teaches Nia — a mind and body practice that combines dance, martial arts and yoga to help people improve their overall wellness. Nia is a relatively new concept, but Eastman said she has developed a devoted base of students who attend her classes several times each week.
“The community has really pulled together and generated a lot of excitement and support,” Eastman said. “You kind of get to let your inner martial artist come out in Nia class.” ... Greg Larson of Moscow promised his 6-year-old daughter, Amelia, that they would go to a dance on New Year’s Eve. That is what brought the family, with friend Rosemia Altman, 5, to Moscow’s 1912 Center for the annual New Year’s Eve Contra Dance. “I’m taking these girls out on the town,” Larson said as he enjoyed a potluck dinner as part of the event. “The idea is to just turn them loose, and this is a place where you can do that.” Amelia and Rosemia played hide-and-seek with several other children while the adults finished their meals. The two had never been part of a contra dance before, but they met up with young Jordan Kalla of Moscow, who demonstrated a few of the folk steps with a twirl.