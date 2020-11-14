2019 One year ago today
The Moscow School District Board of Trustees got feedback on mastery-based education at a packed special meeting at the Moscow High School Auditorium. Following a 45-minute presentation from administrators on the basics, history and the district’s implementation efforts for the new system, parents and students took turns addressing district leaders. The common themes? Parents are confused about the system and its merit; many are concerned teacher voices are not being considered and students lack incentive to excel under the new standards.
2015 Five years ago today
After fewer than four months in place on the University of Idaho’s North Kibbie Activities Field, the Idaho Fan Zone is being dismantled because of “significant damage” during this week’s windstorm, the university reported. The Palouse experienced wind gusts of up to 70 miles per hour, causing loss of power to about 13,600 people in Latah and Whitman counties. According to information released by the university, the majority of the building’s doors, including four of the five roll-up doors, were severely damaged, as were entrance and exit doorways.
2010 10 years ago today
For seven years, Donna Wright has been making sure pets are well taken care of at her grooming and supply store, Palouse Pets. Now she’s taking that pampering to a new level. Her new business, K9 Campground, offers dog boarding, day care, and obedience and agility classes.