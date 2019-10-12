2018 One year ago today
Idaho Central Credit Union announced it will construct its first Moscow location this summer on the site of the defunct Nissan dealership on the edge of the University of Idaho campus, located at 525 W. Third Ave. While the company has 36 branches throughout the state, CEO Kent Oram said the Moscow-Lewiston area is one of the larger population centers that ICCU has yet to tap into. … Two longtime Latah County residents are vying for the county treasurer seat to be vacated by Lois Reed, who has served in the treasurer’s office the past 26 years, including the past eight in the lead role of treasurer. Peggy Gottschalk, R-Viola, and BJ Swanson, D-Troy, both said they have decades of experience they believe will serve them well if elected to treasurer.
2014 Five years ago today
The Cougar basketball team and new coach Ernie Kent showed off some fancy footwork on the court. As tradition, on the first day teams are allowed to practice, the WSU basketball team holds a celebration with the community, but this year’s event featured a new style and time. This year’s “Preseason Funktion” was quite the change from previous Midnight Mayhem events. … Beer and wine hit the farmers market crowd in Moscow for the first time this past weekend. As part of a trial run approved by the City Council earlier in the month allowing wine and beer vendors at the Moscow’s Farmers Market, two vendors were up early offering samples of their locally made beverages. The Moscow Brewing Company and Camas Prairie Winery were the first two vendors to open up a booth at the market, offering both tastings and purchases of full bottles or growlers.
2009 10 years ago today
Michael J. McNamara said unless someone has been living in a cage or hiding under a rock, they are aware of the nation’s health-care debate. Robert V. O’Brien Jr., executive vice president of the Health Plan Division of Group Health Cooperative, delivered his lecture, “The Great Health Care Debate,” to a full auditorium at Washington State Univerity. During his lecture he cited health-care debates and reforms that have occurred throughout history. He said there were some good ideas in the kind of work former president Bill Clinton did toward health care. … The Genesee School Board had a busy night, meeting for more than two hours and discussing a variety of topics. The board reviewed the results of a food-service survey and a committee report that looked at the district’s struggling school lunch program. Participation in the program has dropped from 53 percent of students two years ago to 46 percent this year.