2019 One year ago today
Lola Clyde Park in Moscow will see its first phase of development toward the installation of a fully accessible playground for children ages 2 through 12. Lola Clyde Park is near the intersection of North Polk Street and Rodeo Drive. … The shower facility at Pullman’s City Playfield has a new roof thanks to volunteers from Emmanuel Baptist Church dedicating nearly 30 hours of volunteer work to fix the building.
2015 Five years ago today
The attorney representing a group of residents concerned about the plan to pave land east of Troy for an extension to the Latah Trail section that runs through the West Fork of Bear Creek Canyon said the work deserves adequate public review and evaluation of its potential environmental impact before it occurs this summer. … The Pullman Posse will look to defend their hometown as 15 teams from around the Pacific Northwest descend on Pullman and Colfax for the sixth Palouse Summer Series tournament of the year.
2010 10 year ago today
One of Moscow’s most visible new road construction projects will open to the public with fanfare from city and University of Idaho officials. The new traffic signal on West Pullman Road connects Peterson Drive to the north with a new extension of Stadium Drive to the south. … With the theme of “A Recess from the Recession,” the annual Troy Old Timers’ Day, will take place in Troy. The event is the town’s annual community celebration.