2018 One year ago today
A verbal and physical altercation involving about four or five individuals during a Bovill City Council meeting caused Mayor Sam Walker to call the Latah County Sheriff’s Office for assistance. The commotion took place after the meeting recessed for an executive session to discuss filling the city clerk position. Walker said he discovered a small group of people arguing loudly and even some pushing. Walker said he told the group to settle down, but when no one listened to his request, he called the sheriff’s office. Walker and Sheriff Richie Skiles said they do not know exactly what caused the arguments. … Three of the four Latah County commissioner candidates vowed to provide more resources to the Latah County Sheriff’s Office if new financial resources were available to the county during a candidate forum at the Good Samaritan Society-Moscow Village.
2014 Five years ago today
Pullman’s first recreational marijuana retail store will open this weekend. MJ’s Pot Shop, owned by Mary Jane Smith, will open at 1335 SE Bishop Blvd. The store is in the back of Higginson’s Flooring Center Warehouse. Spokesman Brian Augenstein said the 1,000-square-foot space passed inspection from the Washington State Liquor Control Board in September, and the business’ security equipment, including surveillance cameras, satisfied state regulations. … Prosperity means successfully creating more solutions to human problems, not an increase in money. To be a truly successful capitalistic society, according to Nick Hanauer, there needs to be a shift in the understanding of the system and how prosperity and growth are defined.
2009 10 years ago today
Bruce Pitman eased into a folding chair and removed the brown ladies’ sandals he had been wearing for the past mile. “These are killing me,” UI’s dean of students said following his participation in “Walk a Mile in Her Shoes” on Friday at UI’s Dan O’Brien Track and Field Complex. Men of all shapes and sizes donned high heels, sandals and flats and circled the track four times to walk a mile to support women’s rights and violence prevention. … It has been two months since Moscow approved its ordinance banning smoking in bars and private clubs. Thus far the new code has produced a mix of predictable and unexpected results. The Moscow City Council unanimously approved the ordinance banning smoking in bars and private clubs and within 20 feet of entrances of public buildings Aug. 4.