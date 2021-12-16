2020 One year ago
Washington’s 9th Legislative District Sen. Mark Schoesler told the Pullman City Council on Tuesday that reopening schools for at least some of the student population is “paramount” for the state. Schoesler, R-Ritzville, joined 9th Legislative Rep. Mary Dye, R-Pomeroy, and Rep. Joe Schmick, R-Colfax, in meeting with the city council to talk about legislative issues related to COVID-19, the possibility of a carbon tax, mental health resources and other issues. ... The University of Idaho wrapped up its final day of on-campus COVID-19 testing for students, with hundreds of people seeking a test before heading home for the holidays. While individual accounts emerged of people being turned away without a test in the early afternoon, UI spokeswoman Jodi Walker said everyone who wanted a test received one.
2016 Five years ago
Come rain, sleet or snow, for more than 60 years the Pullman Lions Club has brought Santa to town. The sleigh isn’t the one he takes flight in on Christmas Eve — rather it’s a sleigh constructed by members of the service group more than half a century ago — but it weaves its way through Pullman’s four hills. “There’s been a few times the weather was so bad we didn’t stay out long, but we’ve always attempted it,” Mike Sodorff, a Lions Club member who has participated and pulled the sleigh for more than 40 years, said. ... University of Minnesota football players, who are scheduled to face Washington State in the Holiday Bowl, said they are boycotting all football activities, which could include the bowl game, until it gets satisfactory answers from the university about the suspension of 10 players. The school suspended the players after an investigation into a sexual assault case. Police declined to arrest or charge any of the players, but the school suspended them based on its own standard of conduct.
2011 10 years ago
Moscow received its first payment from Imperial Oil/ExxonMobil contract hauler Mammoet. The payment reimburses the city for its costs for staffing police officers to handle crowd control since the oil company began transporting overlegal shipments of refinery equipment through the city. The $20,664 payment covers costs from mid-July to Nov. 1, said Don Palmer, finance director.