2019 One year ago today
Idaho Rep. Caroline Nilsson Troy, R-Genesee, addressed nearly 30 people at the Moscow Chamber of Commerce lobby as part of a chamber-hosted Coffee with District 5 Legislators event. Rep. Bill Goesling, R-Moscow, and Sen. David Nelson, D-Moscow, did not attend. … Whitman County Sheriff Brett Myers guided Luke, a 9-year-old cattle dog and pitbull mix donning a small red cape and crimson scarf, across the stage at the Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories Event Center in Pullman during the Whitman County Humane Society Fur Ball and Yappy Hour fundraiser. Kym Darling, president of the society’s board of directors, said the event typically brings in $50,000 to $60,000, or about a quarter of the humane society’s annual budget.
2015 Five years ago today
Six major issues bedevil Whitman County finances, the commissioners were told by consultants they had hired from the Government Finance Officers Association. Those issues are behind the struggles the county has had for the past several years in presenting an understandable and timely yearend financial report to the state. A May report from the state Auditor’s Office identified poor communication between county departments, lack of internal controls to provide reliable financial reporting and lack of understanding by personnel responsible for recording transactions with accounting software. … Moscow School District construction projects are coming to an end, Superintendent Greg Bailey told the school board. Bailey said the punch list of final fixes on the bathrooms and science labs have been completed, as have those for wiring, roofing, windows and boilers.
2010 10 years ago today
Two opposing minds squared off at Washington State University, debating the benefits, effects, hazards and significance of marijuana in American culture. A crowd of about 700 people packed the Compton Union Building Ballroom as Steve Hager, editor of High Times magazine, and Robert M. Stutman, a Drug Enforcement Agency veteran, exchanged arguments in the “Heads vs. Feds” debate. … The Pullman School Board approved an enrollment projection of 2,200 full-time-equivalent students for the 2010-11 fiscal year. School districts in Washington receive state money. Hornfelt said the district’s general fund balance, which is like a savings account, currently has $2 million. He said in the event the district didn’t hit its enrollment target, district officials could dip into that money.
1995 25 years ago today
Pullman should be able to meet strict new pollution discharge limits for the South Fork of the Palouse River, a state official said. City officials, however, say they’re still worried and the concerns that helped ignite a push for a golf course in Pullman have not died. City concern over a crackdown on ammonia levels in the river was one reason cited for building a golf course. The city proposed using Pullman’s effluent waste water on the golf course, in turn reducing the amount of waste dumped into the river. … Police believe they have caught part of a band of thieves who have been burglarizing an unoccupied estate near the stateline. A farmer who owns the property was driving by the home on Bauer Road to take his daughter to school in Genesee when he noticed a truck outside the home and men carrying items from the house.