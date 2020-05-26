2019 One year ago today
The Pullman High Greyhounds kept racking up individual honors at the Class 2A state track and field meet in Tacoma. Eliason Kabasenche shattered his own Pullman school record in the boys’ 3,200-meter by 18 seconds, taking control with about three laps remaining and winning handily in 9 minutes, 9.20 seconds to lead the Greyhound boys to fourth place in the team race. … Renee Hill’s fourth grade students built a 22-foot cedar plank canoe at Palouse Prairie Charter School at Moscow in their spare time over two months, while studying canoes and American Indian culture. The students received guidance from boat builder Xander Demetrios and Adam Wicks-Arshack.
2015 Five years ago today
Washington State University Athletic Director Bill Moos fired baseball coach Donnie Marbut after 11 years on the job. Marbut accumulated a 314-304 record over that time, guiding the Cougars to a 29-27 record last season. The move comes just one year after he had received an extension on his roll-over contract. … Hundreds gathered to listen to speeches and music at the Latah County fairgrounds in honor of Memorial Day and of those who lost their lives serving their country. The ceremony, hosted by the American Legion Dudley Loomis Post 6 in Moscow, also featured musical performances of the “National Anthem,” “Purple Heart” and “The Rough Riders March” by members of the Moscow middle and high school bands.
2010 10 years ago today
The latest chapter in the dispute between a group of University of Idaho retirees and their former employer could come to a close with a proposed settlement. The dispute erupted from early retirement buyout agreements more than 250 former employees signed in eight and 11 years ago. ... The Port of Whitman County received a $1 million no-interest loan from the Washington State Community Economic Revitalization Board to build a new industrial park in Pullman, called Pullman Industrial Park West. The loan is contingent on Pullman annexing the land where the park may be located.