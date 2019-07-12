2018 One year ago today
About one month after about 130 teachers presented a vote of no confidence in the Pullman School District administration, members of the school board decided to create a subcommittee to address the concerns. The vote largely stemmed from two recent elementary school principal departures, concerns over poor communication, and Superintendent Bob Maxwell and Assistant Superintendent Roberta Kramer allegedly not taking input from hiring committees and taking charge of the hiring themselves. … The Palouse Land Trust now holds a 509-acre conservation easement on Maple K Enterprises LLC’s land south of Colfax and east of U.S. Highway 195 — the trust’s largest ever conservation easement, said Nick Norton, PLT conservation projects manager.
2014 Five years ago today
The Washington State Board of Education announced final rules on new high school graduation requirements decided at a meeting in Spokane. For students entering ninth grade after July 1, 2015, the state board increased the number of required credits from 20 to 24, with the additional credits in specific subject areas. … Time may be running out for Washington residents to take full advantage of a state program promising incentives for generating renewable energy at their homes. The state’s Renewable Energy System Cost Recovery Program allows homeowners with renewable on-site power systems to earn incentive payments per kilowatt-hour. However, the Renewable Energy System Cost Recovery Program ends in 2020.
2009 10 years ago today
Where in the world is Idaho football coach Rob Akey? In the Middle East, of course. The Idaho coach is one of five collegiate football coaches on a support tour of military installations in the Middle East. West Point’s Chris Smeland, Montana’s Bobby Hauck, James Madison’s Mickey Matthews and Rice’s David Bailiff join the charismatic Idaho head man. … Meryl Mitchell is looking forward to going back to the University of Idaho with a new president at its helm. Mitchell says he first attended the UI from 1981-83, but had his pursuit of a degree interrupted by a stint in the Gulf War. Now he’s headed back, and is thrilled to have Duane Nellis leading the university.
1994 25 years ago today
It may only be a small sphere of farmland and scattered houses, but the area of city impact has created a big problem. The area of city impact is the circle of land around Moscow given special attention by both the city and Latah County since it is designated for future city growth. Management of that small area has been under fire since spring because of charges Moscow’s agriculture/forestry zoning ordinances were allowing quick and easy splits of land to convert primarily agricultural land into small lots for development. … National winter wheat acreage for 1994 is down one percent from 1993, according to a forecast by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The report estimates 62 million acres will be harvested this year with an average yield of 39 bushels per acre.