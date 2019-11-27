2018 One year ago today
A two-story home on the 300 block of East A Street in Moscow caught fire for the third time in five days. Moscow Volunteer Fire Department Chief Brian Nickerson said crews responded to the flames for the third time at about 7:15 a.m. and cleared the scene around 1:30 p.m., except for some personnel who stayed behind to help the family and ensure flames did not rise up again. … Last week’s snowfall meant the sudden reintroduction to winter driving on the Palouse, and as drivers prepare their cars for the season, Washington is encouraging them to avoid studs. A campaign organized by the Washington State Department of Transportation is urging people to install studless snow tires instead.
2014 Five years ago today
Students at Paradise Creek Regional High School spent a few hours enjoying each other’s company as they prepared and savored a Thanksgiving buffet lunch. The students invited special guests to eat with them, including Moscow School District officials, board members, the superintendent and school volunteers. … Dr. Francesca Corcoran, associate veterinarian at the Alpine Animal Hospital in Pullman, remembers a friend calling her one Christmas morning worried about her dog after it had gotten into some holiday treats. While Thanksgiving, Christmas and the holiday season in general is supposed to be a joyous occasion, it presents risks to pets in the family. And that keeps places like Alpine Animal Hospital busy.
2009 10 years ago today
Canexus, a Canadian producer of chlorine, hydrochloric acid and caustic soda, is considering parking between 20 and 50 railroad tanker cars of chlorine in Belmont near State Highway 27 and five miles from Oakesdale while its factory undergoes renovation. Hazardous materials leaders from Pullman, Pasco and Olympia and local firefighters met with Canexus leaders to discuss the hazards of housing the poisonous chemical. … Gerard Connelly qualified for the world-famous Boston Marathon by just two minutes with a finishing time of 3 hours, 43 minutes in the Dublin Marathon on Oct. 26. He already ran in Boston in 2000, but at age 58, the owner of Moscow-based retailer Tri-State is taking it a little slower these days — but not by much.
1994 25 years ago today
The probe says it’s 102 degrees in this steaming, 5-foot tall, 60-yard-long garbage pile though the wind is blowing a stiff 20 knots and the air temperature is an ear-frosting 34 degrees. What’s cooking on the back three acres is fertilizer for Washington State University’s fields, lower garbage bills and a solution to embarrassing manure disposal problems. … The Moscow Police Department will soon play its own version of musical chairs as several officers receive promotions. Capt. Dave Williams, Lt. Jake Kershisnik and Sgt. Sheldon Russell will officially retire by April, and will leave active duty by January, Chief William Brown Jr. said. The retirements create a tremendous opportunity for advancement in the department.