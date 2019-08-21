2018 One year ago today
The Moscow City Council unanimously voted to restrict items accepted in Moscow’s single-stream curbside recycling program. Moscow Sanitation Operations Manager Tim Davis said China has historically been the end market for many of the recyclable materials in the United States; however, China imposed new regulations in July 2017 that severely restricted the importation of low-grade and contaminated recyclables, causing demand to significantly decrease. … Whitman County Commissioners approved a complete overhaul to the county’s Outdoor Amusement and Assembly code to close a loophole they say was exploited by organizers of Weedstock 2018, which took place in April on private land between Pullman and Colfax.
2014 Five years ago today
Students at Pullman’s Sunnyside Elementary School will have a new kind of water fountain when they return to classes Wednesday. The contemporary water-bottle-filling station was unveiled Monday, thanks to the Washington State Alliance of Ys and the YMCA at Washington State University. ... Latah County Commissioners were scheduled to meet with the Solid Waste Department as part of their routine weekly discussions about various department operations. It’s not an event that attracts many people to watch or even participate, but most of the chairs were filled in the commissioners’ meeting room at the courthouse in Moscow. Listed on the commissioners’ agenda was the mysterious entry of “Solid Waste Department Discussion and Decision.”
2009 10 years ago today
The University of Idaho has adopted a policy requiring all freshmen students to live on campus, beginning in fall 2010. That means the first-year students currently moving their clothes and books into apartments and dorm rooms are the final crop of freshman with the option of living off campus. ... The Whitman County Planning Commission is putting the final touches on a proposed wind turbine ordinance it began working on more than a year ago. County Planner Alan Thomson said personal-use turbines already are allowed in the county because some turbines are small enough to fall under the county’s ordinance for cell phone towers. However, Thomson said the code is too broad to deal with turbine-specific issues such as setback requirements and the distance a turbine blade could potentially fling a dislodged chunk of ice.
1994 25 years ago today
Smokey Bear, a small dog “pulling” a logging truck and Shriners from Moscow were among the 15 entrants at the parade at Elk River Days ‘94. The grand prize winner was the Elk River Community Bible Church for its float filled with kids, and second prize went to the Latah County Sheriff’s Posse. … Proposals to make Idaho home to nuclear waste from the nation’s defense programs will get a public hearing in Moscow. The U.S. Department of Energy is holding public hearings on a draft environmental study that recommends a range of possibilities. One alternative includes bringing 2,900 metric tons of spent nuclear fuel to the Idaho National Engineering Laboratory over the next 40 years. Activists claim that amounts to a shipment of waste every three days for four decades.