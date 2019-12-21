2018 One year ago today
The city of Pullman may no longer host Whitman County District Court hearings after its new city hall is completed, and that has drawn concern from the League of Women Voters. Since 1978, Whitman County District Court proceedings have been held in the current city hall’s council chambers on Paradise Street. However, city officials felt it would likely not be cost-effective because required security measures would have added to the cost of the renovation. … Alturas Analytics plans to build a world-class, state-of-the-art bioanalysis laboratory adjacent to its existing business on Alturas Drive in Moscow. Fourty employees make up the company, and officials want to double its staff with the construction of a new building on two vacant lots to the east of the existing building, Shane Needham, co-founder and chief scientific officer, said.
2014 Five years ago today
A large crowd gathered in Palouse Mall to see Moscow-born Brad Byers break his own 1999 world record in sword swallowing. Rows of Byers’ preferred instruments — 11 27-inch swords with 23.5-inch blades — hung on a rack in view of spectators, as well as on a table nearby. Although the crowd was never hushed during Byers’ performance, many quieted somewhat as the performer slid each blade, one by one, down his esophagus, gave them a full twist and pulled all 11 from his throat at once. … From the time he was a small boy in India, Amit Bandyopadhyay has been interested in building things, but it wasn’t until he arrived in Texas in 1992 that he found his medium. Bandyopadhyay, a researcher and professor at WSU since 1997, works closely with his wife, Susmita Bose, creating surgical implants from various materials.
2009 10 years ago today
Whitman County commissioners nailed down a united 2010 budget proposal Monday, replete with department cuts for every department save for the sheriff’s office, which is still undecided. They now must create a unified plan for Dec. 28, when they are slated to adopt the budget. Until those numbers come together, the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office is looking at cutting anywhere between $43,194 and $68,178 from a budget Sheriff Brett Myers said he’s already reduced. … Washington State University officials did Debi Robinson-Smith a favor when they decided not to renew her contract in September. The former WSU Women’s Resource Center assistant director suddenly found herself with an abundance of time she hadn’t had in years. She decided to paint. Now Robinson-Smith’s paintings are sprinkled all over town.
1994 25 years ago today
Although the city of Moscow and Latah County have come to an agreement on collection and disposal of garbage and bulky waste in the county, it is only the beginning. According to Latah County Commissioner Dana Magnuson, the contract sets the tone for the future and should only be considered an interim plan. … The Pullman City Council gave the go-ahead to create a new management position in the city. The council directed city staff to develop a job description for the position of transit system manager. The new position will be implemented with the hiring of a new public works director. With the impending retirement of Public Works Director Jim Hudak, it is a good time to install a new position, City Supervisor John Sherman said.