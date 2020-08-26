2019 One year ago today
The new Palouse Prairie Charter School is afforded generous views of the rolling hills and farmland of the Palouse and is within walking distance of Moscow’s coming edible forest park. PPC Executive Director Jeneille Branen said there is a growing body of research indicating that students benefit from direct contact with the natural world, and she’s grateful for the new proximity to local flora and fauna. … Illia Dunes and Granite Point, two popular party destinations on the Snake River, were the focus of patrols that involved a collaboration between multiple law enforcement agencies. The Illia Dunes and Granite Point both have been closed to the public in past years after partiers left trash and broken glass on the public land. This year, there were no serious incidents involving the crowd of people who flocked to the two locations.
2015 Five years ago today
Three Pullman Eagle Scouts completed their final projects over the summer, bringing both a new look and efficiency to Pullman parks. A split-rail fence was installed earlier this summer at the Pioneer Center; the community garden plots at Sunnyside Park were re-measured, numbered and labeled with wooden posts; and a new set of stairs leading up to the garden were constructed under a set of wooden arches put in place last summer by another Eagle Scout. … Multiple University of Idaho football players took nearly $400 worth of clothing from the UI VandalStore, but bookstore officials declined to press charges after UI football coach Paul Petrino returned the items the same day. VandalStore Manager Scott McDonald contacted police following the incident, which took place when the bookstore was open only to the football team.
2010 10 years ago today
Many of the proposed changes to the Latah County Comprehensive Plan are minor, but some Viola residents have concerns over a possible rezone of a section of land west of Saddle Ridge Road in the Four Mile Road corridor from a Residential Commercial Industrial Zone to an Agriculture Forest Residential Zone. Ed Iverson, a Viola resident, said the rezone would take away the freedoms associated with people’s property rights. … Michael Mastro of Moscow placed first in Latah County for his Idaho Meth Project “Paint the State” contest entry. The Moscow High School student painted his 1985 Chevrolet Astro van in bright colors to illustrate an anti-meth message. The van was parked near U.S. Highway 95 in front of Rosauers during the contest period. The art contest was open to high school students statewide.