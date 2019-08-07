2018 One year ago today
A garbage fire sparked late last week at the Whitman County Transfer Station and Landfill damaged the facility’s newest building so severely that it has been deemed unsafe to occupy. Whitman County Director of Public Works Mark Storey said the fire was likely caused by smoldering garbage collected that was left to burn overnight. … A motorcyclist escaped five law enforcement agencies in three counties at speeds well higher than 100 mph. The Latah County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies tried to stop the vehicle near the “Potlatch Y” on U.S. Highway 95 but did not pursue. The motorcyclist then crossed state lines and a city of Palouse Police Department officer pursued the rider on State Route 272.
2014 Five years ago today
Few viruses are more feared than Ebola. Fortunately, the virus poses virtually no risk to those living in the Northwest, and there aren’t any similarly lethal viruses lurking around in the area. … A total of 6.4 million cubic yards of earth will be moved once crews start work on an $89 million project to renovate the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport runway, according to project manager Kevin Mulcaster. That’s enough dirt to fill the Kibbie Dome 36 times or Martin Stadium 16 times. Back in 2007, the cost of the project was estimated at $66 million, but the plans have grown, contributing to rising expense.
2009 10 years ago today
United States Postal Service officials say employees and patrons on the Palouse don’t need to worry about losing their jobs or having their local offices closed or consolidated. There are 32,741 post office facilities across the nation, and the USPS recommended earlier this week that 700 be closed or consolidated as a cost-cutting measure. ... Everyone at the Whitman County Courthouse knows the bad news about the county’s budget deficit. The commissioners have hinted that cuts in jobs or services will likely be their next move. But how and when those cuts will come has not been articulated with only four months left in the 2009 fiscal year, which ends Dec. 31.
1994 25 years ago today
Plans are being laid out to help UI attract minority students to its campus. Leslie Hilbert, assistant director and minority counselor in the New Student Services office, said she is developing an operational plan for the upcoming year to formalize the university’s objectives toward minority recruitment. … A Moscow man is suing the Latah County Sheriff’s Department and prosecutor’s office for arresting him for drunk driving even though a blood alcohol test showed him to be well under the legal threshold for drunk driving. The plaintiff was arrested by a deputy— also named in the lawsuit — June 25, 1993, after he failed a field sobriety test.