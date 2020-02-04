2019 One year ago today
Democratic-led bills that would reform mandatory minimum drug sentencing and help first responders’ access to post-traumatic stress disorder treatment have “excellent chances” of passing this legislative session, Idaho House Minority Leader Mat Erpelding told the roughly 100 people attending a forum in Moscow. The Boise Democrat was joined by Sen. David Nelson, D-Moscow, for the Latah County Democrats, held a “Pizza and Politics” forum at the Hamilton Indoor Recreation Center.
2015 Five years ago today
Nels Reese, a retired University of Idaho professor of architecture, suggested during a lecture at UI as part of the Malcolm M. Renfrew Interdisciplinary Colloquium series that local leaders representing all interest groups should look at ways to physically link the UI and Moscow. The idea, he said during his talk titled “Legacy Crossing: A Town/Gown Community Vision,” is to remove obstacles that have made the surrounding community view the university as that “magical place where you couldn’t go.” … Russell Elementary School was on modified lockdown after school officials were made aware of handwritten notes found threatening harm to others at the school.
2010 10 years ago today
Kelton Qwaring, Topher Jacobus, Jaleigh Buettner and Aaron Snyder didn’t know what it was they were eating, but they knew they liked it. The second graders in Janice Weesner’s class at Lena Whitmore Elementary School in Moscow each got to sample two different international desserts as part of the school’s annual International Week. … Pumping from Palouse aquifers has increased between 2008 and 2009, despite efforts to conserve water and despite Washington State University’s decreased pumping levels, which dropped by 20 million gallons in 2009.
1995 25 years ago today
Latah County Social Services received a blow this week when Moscow Family Medicine said it no longer accepts new patients under the Medicaid rates paid to the county. … Improvement of water flow and fire safety are two reasons why city officials say passing the Deary water revenue bond is vital during the election. In addition to these reasons, City Clerk Barb Femreite and Deary Water Commissioner John Henderson saw the 30-year, $258,000 bond as necessary for the city to have a chance in receiving an Idaho Community Development Block Grant.