2020 One year ago today
Representatives from the Army Corps of Engineers and its sister agencies say they are satisfied with the improvised public comment period on a landmark salmon and dams study, despite it occurring during a national public health emergency. Critics say the process is compromised by the response to the coronavirus and should be extended. … Streets are less crowded but crime is largely unchanged in Latah County, according to top law enforcement officials. Moscow Police Department Chief James Fry said more time is needed to determine if call volumes have changed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Moscow police officers responded to 1,003 calls in March 2019 and 869 calls in March of this year. Fry said the 134-call decrease is a small one.
2016 Five years ago today
With everything from vintage vinyl, posters and video game systems to pop art puzzles and books, the name Retro Riot conjures a pretty accurate portrayal of the wares within Brett Borden’s new downtown Pullman store. “I think the succinct way of putting it is retro entertainment and pop culture,” he said. While the Spokane Valley native said it’s an area of interest he’s had for years — he described himself in high school as “one of those weird kids who was always buying used LPs down at the local Goodwill” — Borden took a bit of a roundabout path to working his way into vintage retail. … Two local residents are planning to breathe new life into a once iconic Pullman restaurant. Opened in 1970 overlooking downtown on the 300 block of Paradise Street, the Seasons Restaurant was one of the city’s premier restaurants for decades before closing its doors in 1999. Earlier this week the location was purchased by Pullman’s Daquarii Rock and Sara Joplin. Rock and Joplin hope to turn the former restaurant into one of the city’s premier event spaces.
2011 10 years ago today
The University of Idaho and Washington State University are reevaluating many parts of their mobility services as the Parking and Transportation Services of both universities are tackling myriad issues. Both are increasing their permit prices — WSU more so than UI — to fund the self-sustaining campus entities. As part of its attempt to cut spending, WSU is still actively looking for other sources to fund its part of the Wheatland Express contract. The company runs a shuttle for students and commuters between Moscow and Pullman. … Moscow Police arrested a 20-year-old Moscow man for allegedly possessing stolen property. Lt. Paul Kwiatkowski said police spotted the man with a private parking sign that had been taken from MaryJane’s Sweet Dreams on South Jackson Street. Police arrested him and took him to the Latah County Jail. The man is a senior at the University of Idaho, according to the UI’s online directory.