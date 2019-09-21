2018 One year ago today
While the rest of the country’s job growth rate has been slowing down, Idaho’s has been accelerating because the population consistently remains the first or second fastest growing in the nation, said Sam Wolkenhauer, Idaho Department of Labor regional economist for northern Idaho. Wolkenhauer said Idaho is typically competing with Utah for the fastest-growing state supremacy. ... As ITD inches toward completion of the $1.4 million bridge replacement project on U.S. Highway 95 spanning Four Mile Creek near Viola, residents have expressed concern over the state of the temporary bridge erected at the site. Those crossing Four Mile Creek may notice the bridge deck appears to consist of loosely secured, rough hewn planks, causing vehicles to shudder and shake, slowing traffic to a crawl.
2014 Five years ago today
The same day visitors flooded Washington State University to catch a battle on the football field, many people made the trip to Deary to watch a competition of a much different sort. More than 40 riders from around the Northwest took part in the annual Stanton Farm Horse Trials. The event included dressage and cross-country competitions for beginning, novice and advanced riders. … About 70 Palouse-area residents marched in solidarity with people around the world to raise awareness about climate change. The Palouse Environmental Sustainability Coalition organized the local march, which took place on the Chipman Trail. Marchers began in Pullman and walked the eight miles to Moscow, where they held a potluck and listened to guest speakers in Moscow’s Friendship Square.
2009 10 years ago today
The UI’s newest campus police officer, Lindsay McIntosh, has a confession to make — she’s a BSU grad. Her Vandal-fan family and co-workers in the Moscow Police Department like to torment her for her rival-school affiliation, but she laughs it off. McIntosh’s degree and roots are from Idaho, but she’s a native of Georgia. Until six months ago, she worked for the University of Georgia Police Department as an investigator and hostage negotiator. … The city of Moscow moved one step closer completing a federally mandated overhaul of its stormwater management policy. The EPA notified the city last year that it would have to obtain a permit under NPDES Phase II standards.
1994 25 years ago today
A fraternity that lost its house to a two-alarm fire last spring is suing an insurance company for canceling its polity after the blaze. A fire alarm service company also is named in the $350,000 suit for failing to fix the alarm just a few days before an overheated television started the nearly-fatal fire. … The biotechnology wing at the University of Idaho’s College of Agriculture could receive $1.76 million in federal funding if the agriculture appropriations bill is approved by Congress. Sen. Larry Craig, R-Idaho, said the bill could be approved and signed by President Clinton this week. The Senate had approved appropriations of $1.96 million for completion of the biotechnology wing. The House had only approved $768,000.