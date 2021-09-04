2020 One year ago today
Construction of the new Moscow Police Department on the south end of town is progressing as planned and still on schedule to be completed in June. Bill Belknap, deputy city supervisor of community planning and design, said in an email that the main building footings and foundation walls, as well as underground utility service installations have been completed. The main police facility will be 15,232 square feet and the storage and evidence processing outbuilding will be 3,042 square feet. … An interdisciplinary team of researchers led by University of Idaho scientists has been awarded nearly $6 million to improve and collate data surrounding the distribution and movement of tick populations and tick-borne diseases in the Western U.S. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, instances of tick-borne illnesses like Lyme disease and Rocky Mountain spotted fever have more than doubled between 2004 and 2016.
2016 Five years ago today
Washington state Rep. Mary Dye wants Congress to “review the rules of engagement” for federal workers tasked with protecting critical infrastructure. At a town hall meeting with Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers, Dye said she’d heard anecdotal reports that people with high-powered rifles were sitting on hillsides above the Snake River dams, looking down at the unarmed guards. “They’ve been sitting on the hillsides with rifles scoping out the dams, and the guards have no protection,” she told McMorris Rodgers. “I’m asking you to review the rules of engagement.” Dye, a devout Christian, went on to suggest that these activities could be connected with the Pullman Islamic Center, which she’d heard was “one of the most dangerous mosques in America.” Following the meeting, however, Dye backtracked on her comments, saying she’d gathered additional information and realized she’d made a mistake.
2011 10 years ago today
The stars were out and the moon was bright as a clear evening set an ideal scene for the annual Washington State University Star Party. The event featured food and live jazz music by “The Unusual Suspects,” while children, students and adults lay on the hill and took turns looking through telescopes. About eight telescopes, brought by members of the Palouse Astronomical Society and WSU Department of Physics and Astronomy, were lined up outside the Jewett Observatory, which also had its refracting telescope open for viewing. … With Whitman County primary elections over and Colfax mayor candidates Todd Vanek and Carol Stueckle remaining in the race, a third resident has registered and will join the two as a write-in candidate for the general election. Jeff Didier, 45, decided to be a last minute addition because he’d like to see more power in city government, so it can work better with other committees and groups.