2019 One year ago today
Multiple reports of motor vehicles crossing Moscow’s Third Street pedestrian bridge forced the city to install signs advising drivers not to cross the new bridge. Moscow Acting Public Works Director Tyler Palmer said he received reports of three vehicles crossing the bicycle and pedestrian-only bridge since its opening. Two signs, which read “no motor vehicles,” were posted on both sides of the bridge. … Jayne Wang, Lena Whitmore’s newest first grade teacher, has already posted two projects to the school fundraising site — one of which is already fully funded: a first grade “listening lab” with a portable CD player and a set of children’s books accompanied by an audio version of the story. Wang wants to fund a “grow lab” complete with hydroponic plant pots, a grow light and shelving to hold the plants.
2015 Five years ago today
Three generations of the Clevenger family, 10-year-old Gracie, 43-year-old T-Jay and 67-year-old Sandy Clevenger, rode 206 miles with about 10,000 other cyclists last weekend in an annual bike ride from Seattle to Portland. T-Jay, who owns Paradise Creek Bicycles in downtown Moscow, said he makes a yearly ride to Canada, a stretch that is longer than the Seattle to Portland ride, but this time around he wanted his family to join him. …Pullman’s MJ’s Pot Shop, located on Bishop Boulevard in Pullman, passed Washington’s latest round of compliance checks. Pullman’s other recreational marijuana store, We’re Just Buds was not tested.
2010 10 years ago today
Rendezvous in the Park came to a close at East City Park. More than 500 people attended the festival on its last day. This year featured music by Corn Mash, Soul Serene and Carbon Leaf, and closed with a performance by the Rendezvous Chamber Orchestra. … The ax toss was one of the featured logging-themed events at the 36th annual Potlatch Community Days held Saturday at Scenic Six Park. Chris Gilbertson, a Potlatch resident, said Saturday was his first time competing in the ax throw. He succeeded in beating his brother-in-law, who is a professional logger, by one point. Other activities included a car and tractor show, salsa and pickling contest, volleyball tournament and children’s games.