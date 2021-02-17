2020 One year ago today
The Moscow Area Mountain Bike Association started snow grooming Moscow Mountain trails about four years ago primarily for fat bike users, but the trails — especially the Headwaters Winter Loop which receives the most consistent grooming — are utilized by several others too, including hikers, skiers and snowshoers, said MAMBA board president John Wenz. … Anglers can expect another ho-hum year for spring and summer chinook returning to the Snake River and its tributaries, according to a forecast from a group of state, tribal and federal fisheries managers.
2016 Five years ago today
Students at Moscow Middle School were evacuated to Oylear Field and the area surrounding the Eggan Youth Center on D Street after a possible bomb threat was discovered. Police, emergency medical personnel and firefighters responded to the school. The threat, in the form of a note, was traced back to a student and determined to be a hoax. … A child’s toy that was inadvertently left at the Moscow Public Library has turned into the library’s unofficial mascot. The toy, a light orange and white stuffed hamster, appropriately named Hamster, was found in the library more than a year and a half ago, and he has since become a staple at the circulation desk. He has even started his own blog and had his own exhibit at Moscow Art Walk.
2011 10 years ago today
In this day of ever-increasing use of the Internet, smart phones, e-readers and other technology, Stephanie Bacon thinks it’s more important than ever to remember the book. If it takes a book that has been cut, glued, painted, adorned and otherwise altered to turn it into a piece of art to remind us, so be it, says Bacon, a Boise State University art professor and director of the Idaho Center for the Book. That’s the idea behind one of the nonprofit organization’s projects, an exhibition called “Booker’s Dozen” that is currently at the Third Street Gallery in Moscow. This is the ninth time “Booker’s Dozen” has traveled around the state. … Latah County Commissioners eased restrictions placed on a conditional use permit for the Texas-based group Ploughshare Institute to open a sustainable agriculture school east of Deary. Commissioners lengthened the time required of the organization to reapply for its next CUP from five years to 15 years. The school will teach sustainability skills such as organic farming, horse farming, cheese making, among other artisan skills and crafts.