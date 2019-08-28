2018 One year ago today
The grass at Logos School may be greener soon as officials have recently applied for additional water rights from the Idaho Department of Water Resources. Logos Superintendent Larry Stephenson said the school is applying for the water rights to collect runoff from their roof and asphalt, as well as the right to drill a well. … WSU plans to break ground on a long-planned addition to the Paul G. Allen Center for Global Animal Health. The nearly 62,500-square-foot addition will house the Washington Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory, currently located in nearby Bustad Hall, which has a variety of functions, including monitoring and testing for animal-borne diseases like avian flu and West Nile virus on a national scale.
2014 Five years ago today
Among the many challenges local nonprofits run into is communicating with each other and with the residents who rely on them. The city of Moscow hosted a forum at city hall as part of its Poverty on the Palouse series. This one was aimed at addressing how technology can help nonprofits like Family Promise or Alternatives to Violence on the Palouse run more efficiently and make their services more easily available to those in need. … The class action against Syringa Mobile Home Park owner Magar E. Magar is moving forward. A pretrial hearing in Latah County District Court focused on how residents of Syringa would be compensated for not having functional water and sewer service for more than 90 days this winter.
2009 10 years ago today
The woman who reported being sexually assaulted Aug. 19 on the WSU campus recanted her story to police. The freshman student was the first of three women within a week who reported being assaulted on campus by a man described as white, about 5 foot 9 inches with a stocky build. But police have finally leaked that the woman who reported the first incident Aug. 19 and the woman who reported the third — who admitted she’d lied about her story — were the same person. … UI will merge several small academic departments next year in an effort to streamline the institution’s operations. Provost Doug Baker said the mergers will not result in any department closures or faculty job losses.
1994 25 years ago today
The Moscow Mall is gone and in its place is the Eastside Marketplace, a slick new concept in community shopping malls. Frank Delores and Shelley Bennett, doing business as Bennett Holding L.C., announced plans for a multi-million dollar renovation play they hope to have in place next spring. … The organizers of this year’s kick-off event at the University of Idaho are patting themselves on the back after LollaPalousa attracted thousands of students to the plaza around memorial gym. Dean of Students Bruce Pitman said about 6,000 people made their way through the event during the course of the day. At the high point of the evening there were probably between 4,500 and 5,000 at the event.