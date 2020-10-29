2019 One year ago today
Pullman began the process of upgrading city playfields to fulfill part of a $2.4 million city parks bond passed by voters in 2018. The Pullman City Council approved a professional services agreement with Palouse Design Associates to make improvements to Wiley, Bowman and Thatuna playfields. The changes include building new dugouts for the baseball and softball fields, upgrading the scorekeeper boxes and replacing the backstops and fencing. Pullman recreation superintendent Kurt Dahmen said the scorekeeper boxes could be lowered to ground level to make them easier to access. … Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories pledged $50,000 to fund the Pullman Depot Heritage Center’s future outdoor children’s area. According to a Pullman Depot Heritage Center news release, the center has received more than 75 donations totaling $450,000.
2015 Five years ago today
Researchers and students at WSU are working to create an efficient and inexpensive hydrogen liquefaction system that could bring the energy source to more cities and vehicles across the country. Jacob Leachman, assistant professor in the WSU School of Mechanical and Materials Engineering, is part of a team with the National Renewable Energy Lab receiving a $2.2 million grant from the Department of Energy. … WSU’s Pullman campus may see an abundance of new construction in the coming years, depending on the Board of Regent’s vote on six new capital projects. The board will discuss and take action on designs for a digital classroom building, public safety building, addition to the food quality building, improvements to the soccer field, renovation of Troy Hall and design and pre-construction of an animal health facility.
2010 10 years ago today
Latah County commissioner candidate for District 3 Gerald “Jerry” Warner owes about $3,300 in unpaid property taxes, according to records from the Latah County Treasurer’s Office. Warner, an Independent candidate, said he’d pay the taxes owed from 2007 today. “I’m not (any) different than anyone else struggling in this economy,” he said. Warner’s undeveloped piece of property is located in the Indian Hills third addition in Moscow. … The leader of the Idaho Cooperative Fish and Wildlife Research Unit stationed at the University of Idaho in Moscow said wildlife management is increasingly about social and legal issues as well as the biological dimension that’s always been there. J. Michael Scott is the first scientist to receive the Spirit of Defenders Award for Public Service from the Defenders of Wildlife, a national, nonprofit conservation organization that bestowed the honor upon him.