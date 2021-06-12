2020 One year ago today
A cool, wet spring and coronavirus-related factors could lead to the lowest water usage on the Palouse since 1992, when the Palouse Basin Aquifer Committee enacted its Groundwater Management Plan, said Korey Woodley, PBAC executive manager. The Palouse, which includes PBAC’s partners Moscow, Pullman, Washington State University, University of Idaho and the city of Palouse, pumped 2.37 billion gallons of water in 2018 and 2.35 billion in 2019, according to PBAC. Through April this year, 512 million gallons of water has been pumped — 62 million gallons fewer than the first four months of last year, or an 11 percent decrease. ... Obscene graffiti was found on buildings, vehicles, sidewalks and signs along Grand Avenue. Pullman Police Department Cmdr. Jake Opgenorth said two juveniles have been identified as the suspects. Someone had spray-painted several buildings, including Neill Public Library, Bill’s Welding and American Travel Inn. Several vehicles, including one belonging to Higginson’s, were found with graffiti. Sidewalks, signs and a bridge were also vandalized as well. Opgenorth said the graffiti included obscene words and images, including swastikas.
2016 Five years ago today
Many open fields eventually turn into businesses and houses, but the tall grass on the southeast side of Sunnyside Park in Pullman will not be developed anytime soon. Elinor McCloskey donated that acre of land, which sits behind the houses on Skyline Drive, to the city of Pullman this past fall under the condition it remains in its natural state. Residents gathered for an ice cream social at Sunnyside Park to celebrate the conservation easement. ... Potlatch’s Scenic 6 Park is full of Eagle Scout Service Projects. Boy Scouts constructed the playground, the volleyball court, the benches and fire pit near the playground, and the horseshoe pits at the park. James Huggins, a 17-year-old recent graduate of Potlatch High School, is in the process of adding another recreational asset to Scenic 6 Park for his Eagle Scout project — a nine-hole Frisbee golf course that stretches almost the entire length of the park.
2011 10 years ago today
The University of Idaho has at least 27 administrators and deans who make more than Gov. C.L. (Butch) Otter’s annual salary, according to an Idaho Federation of Teachers salary survey. Each year for more than three decades, the federation has published a salary survey for the UI, allowing faculty members to compare their pay to that of peers. Administrative pay is outpacing faculty pay, says Nick Gier, state IFT president. ... Pi Kappa Phi fraternity members participated in a cross-country bicycle tour called the Journey of Hope, which is organized by the fraternity’s nonprofit organization, Push America. The tour — from Seattle to Washington, D.C. — intends to raise awareness and funds for people with disabilities. A “friendship visit” in Pullman was held in St. James Episcopal Church with Families Together, a nonprofit that serves the needs of people with disabilities throughout the Palouse and Idaho. As the 22 cyclists and six crew members took turns with the members of Families Together, the men chatted, danced and played with children.