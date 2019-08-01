2018 One year ago today
According to a University of Idaho-commissioned independent investigative report released Tuesday afternoon, the university and athletic director Rob Spear’s response in 2012-13 to reports of alleged sexual assault and harassment by student athletes was “insensitive and inadequate.” Spear is now nearly four months into his administrative leave — and the Idaho State Board of Education has yet to determine an eventual outcome, according to a UI memo that accompanied the report. … There are nearly 6,000 unfilled STEM jobs in Idaho, but Angela Hemingway, executive director of the Idaho STEM Action Center, and her staff are working to reduce that number — ideally to zero.
2014 Five years ago today
The Palouse Prairie School of Expeditionary Learning will expand its “Adventure Friday” program this upcoming school year, thanks to a $20,000 grant from Champions for Healthy Kids. The grant will also provide funding for two new class sets of snow shoes for winter activities and money to install polycarbonate panels to the school’s greenhouse, said Jeneille Branen, director of curriculum and instruction at PPSEL. ... Latah County Commission Chair Dave McGraw this week described the figures for the upcoming fiscal year budget as “better than in recent years” and “very fiscally responsible.” McGraw has stated his support for providing across-the-board raises to all Latah County employees this coming fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1.
2009 10 years ago today
Shawn Gribble stretched his fingers before slipping on his black bowling glove. Gribble was one of 65 local adults with developmental disabilities to participate in a bowling tournament put on by Milestone Decisions Inc. at Zeppoz in Pullman on Friday. Some bowlers were able to chuck the ball down the lane with no help, while others with less physical strength used bumpers and metal guides to help maneuver the ball down the lane during the non-competitive event. ... The sale of Gritman Home Health and Hospice will be official today. Gritman Chief Executive Officer Jeff Martin announced the transfer in a prepared statement Friday morning. The final documents were signed Thursday, and Family Home Care will take over services today.
1994 25 years ago today
The Troy City Council delayed annexing 135 acres west of town after more than 50 people filled the Troy Lions Community Center and objected to the plan. Most of those in attendance opposed Cougar Ridge Addition, an 85-lot, single-family housing subdivision along Highway 8, saying it would drain Troy’s water supplies, cost the city too much to provide services like fire, police and sewer and eventually increase taxes. … The Students Book Corp. store at WSU was hastily closed Monday afternoon after a state inspector discovered a contractor hadn’t done asbestos surveys before starting remodeling.