2020 One year ago today
Pullman Regional Hospital has raised $400,000 for its COVID-19 fund to help make up for a projected $10 million loss in revenue. Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories president Ed Schweitzer and his wife, Beatriz, donated $200,000 in gifts to the fund, according to a PRH news release. … In its first online installment, WSU’s Foley Institute hosted a live discussion between two in-house experts regarding the ethics of allocating scarce health care resources during a pandemic.
2016 Five years ago today
Local police agencies are warning residents across both Whitman and Latah counties to be aware of fraudulent calls from individuals impersonating Internal Revenue Service investigators in an attempt to receive money for unpaid taxes. … The remediation process on property at the intersection of Sixth and Jackson streets could take up to three more months before it’s in a condition acceptable to break ground on a business and retail structure, members of the Moscow Urban Renewal Agency were told. Once the IDEQ provides a certificate of completion and covenant not to sue, George Skandalos and Carly Lilly of Sangria Downtown LLC have said they will move forward with construction on a building.
2011 10 years ago today
Police arrested three 21-year-old men on suspicion of possession of marijuana, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia and cultivating a controlled substance on Terre View Drive after discovering 11 marijuana plants growing in a grow light-rigged three-drawer file cabinet. Pullman Police Cmdr. Chris Tennant said officers initially responded to a noise complaint at the Campus Commons North apartment complex when they detected the odor of marijuana. … The Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute is raising money to construct a composting toilet facility in honor of late Moscow teacher Jim LaFortune, a science teacher at Moscow Junior High School, who died after a 14-month struggle with brain cancer. His family decided to set up a memorial fund at PCEI, where they will use the memorial fund to construct the restroom at its Nature Center in Moscow.