2019 One year ago today
During recent Pullman City Council meetings, an attorney for the Hood family, a local farming family, objected to the council’s decision to change the name of Hood Drive to Brelsford Drive. The street was renamed to Brelsford Drive after Corporate Pointe Developers bought and developed the land where the street is located. … Regional art, crafts and gifts store Northwest Showcase is closing and next door neighbor, the Palouse Habitat for Humanity housing surplus store, will expand into the space on North Main Street in Moscow. Northwest Showcase, owned and operated by Jim and Dawn Fazio, will close its doors at the end of the month, said the couple, who have lived in Moscow for 45 years.
2015 Five years ago today
Speakers discussed how the rate of Idaho minimum wage of $7.25 an hour and the tipped minimum wage of $3.35 an hour affects the state’s residents and economy during a meeting of the League of Women Voters of Moscow. Speaker Shirley Ringo, who retired from the state Legislature in 2014 after 14 years of service in the House said she wants to see the current amount increased significantly. … Dozens of collisions backed up traffic throughout both Latah and Whitman counties and snow plow crews were out in full force as the first major snowstorm of the season blanketed the roads with as much as 7 inches of snow in some areas.
2010 10 years ago today
Longtime Palouse resident and former employee of the Pullman Police Department, Mike Carlton, 49, died unexpectedly from a metabolic brain injury. In the wake of his death, Carlton’s friends organized memorial projects, one in Palouse to raise money for solar panels for the future Palouse Community Center and a blood drive in Pullman. … WSU’s chapter of the American Association of University Professors sent a letter to President Elson S. Floyd stating its unhappiness with how budget planning has worked for a current round of cuts. AAUP is a group that advocates for shared governance and academic freedom.