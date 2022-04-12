2021 One year ago
Some know Joe McGurkin as the guy who throws popular backyard parties to benefit the Moscow Special Olympics. Others know him as the man who gives guitars to local youth. Still others recognize McGurkin as the face of Moscow Realty. McGurkin estimates he has raised more than $150,000 for Moscow Special Olympics since he arrived in Moscow from Connecticut in 1978. In 2019 — the last Burgers and Flies because COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the event last year — about 300 people attended and several thousand dollars was raised. ... Volunteers with Palouse Conservation District endured wind-whipped snow and frigid temperatures to plant willow trees along the banks of Paradise Creek. Led by Audrey Martinez, who is working for the district through AmeriCorp, a handful of volunteers frequently had to turn their faces against sudden gales that turned placid snowfall into stinging missiles of ice and obscured a nearby treeline from view in an instant. Despite the inclement weather, Martinez’s four volunteers fanned out along Paradise Creek east of Pullman near the Bill Chipman Trail to jab armloads of willow staves into the muddy banks.
2017 Five years ago
A student of political science and physics at Washington State University will run for Congress next year, pushing the message that anybody can run for office, no matter his or her age. If Democrat Matthew Sutherland, 24, were to unseat Republican incumbent Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers in Washington’s 5th Congressional District, he would be 26 when he takes office. In fact, Sutherland has already challenged a more well-known Democrat name in the area to a debate: Spokane City Council President Ben Stuckart, who is also planning a run against McMorris Rodgers. Sutherland said his request was denied. ... Pullman Mayor Glenn Johnson introduced a new city supervisor and promised increasing city development at his annual State of the City address in the Gladish Community & Cultural Center. Adam Lincoln was formally introduced as city supervisor to the Pullman community on Tuesday, the 129th birthday of the city of Pullman, though Lincoln started working for the city nearly four months ago. Johnson said the last he heard, the airport is expected to finalize a deal with Washington State University by the end of the month that would allow the airport’s runway to be expanded, relocating some WSU research buildings in the process.
2012 10 years ago
The future of Pullman High School will be on the minds of School Board members for the foreseeable future, says District Supt. Paul Sturm, who began planning this spring for replacement or renovation of the aging building. “You’ll see it on the board agenda probably almost indefinitely, at every meeting,” Sturm said this week. The concept is not new in Pullman: Sturm said community members have been talking about improvements to the 42-year-old building for at least a decade. ... The runoff from the agricultural fields of Punjab, India, may as well be dyed red with blood, a packed Student Union Building ballroom at the University of Idaho was told. Thousands of farmers have committed suicide there since the advent of the Green Revolution, said Vandana Shiva, and their deaths are a local symptom of what has become a worldwide epidemic. Shiva’s presentation, “Water Wars and the Future of Food,” was the second keynote address of the university’s 2012 Borah Symposium. Author and food activist Raj Patel delivered the first keynote address. Shiva, who left her career as a physicist in the 1980s to devote herself to issues of food democracy, is the founder of Navdanya International, an organization that helps communities establish seed banks and organic food production systems.