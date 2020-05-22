2019 One year ago today
The vacant field north of Moscow’s Pape Machinery will be occupied by a new police station come 2021. Moscow voters passed, with a 69.28 percent approval, a 10-year, $9.64 million general obligation bond to fund the construction of a new Moscow Police Department facility. The new $7.89 million facility will be located on the corner of South Main Street/U.S. Highway 95 and Southview Avenue. … Anne Cline, the new executive director for Pullman’s health care and hospice organization, Kindred at Home, said the organization has a lower-than-average hospitalization rate and wants to keep it that way. Kindred, Cline said, is the only skilled home health agency in Whitman County. Kindred’s goal is to meet a patient’s medical needs in the comfort of their own living space and not in the emergency room.
2015 Five years ago today
Flags will be flying high for fallen service members on Memorial Day. Members of the Maynard-Price American Legion Post 52 in Pullman will be out early Saturday morning to put up more than 113 flags along Bishop Boulevard, Main Street and Grand Avenue. From there, they will stop by Pullman’s three cemeteries to place small flags at the gravesites of veterans. The American Legion Dudley Loomis Post 6 in Moscow will host a ceremony at the Latah County Fairgrounds. … Work on the Pullman High School construction project remains on schedule, said Pullman School District Superintendent Paul Sturn. One piece of the project is two weeks ahead of schedule, another is two weeks behind and a final piece is right on target.
2010 10 years ago today
Moscow’s West Park Elementary School is one of 78 Idaho elementary schools receiving a Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program grant to provide students with healthy snacks during the school day beginning this fall. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is distributing $101 million to eligible elementary schools for the program, and West Park will receive $9,889 to purchase unconventional fruits and vegetables. … The recent report of an attempted abduction of a 12-year-old Moscow girl was determined to be false by Moscow police, but appropriate courses of action, including turning the case over to Latah County Youth Services, will be considered in this and other juvenile false report cases, Assistant Moscow Police Chief David Duke said. The Moscow Police Department takes every attempted abduction case seriously, he said.