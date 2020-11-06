2019 One year ago today
Progressives Maureen Laflin, Anne Zabala and Sandra Kelly defeated their three conservative counterparts handily for the three open Moscow City Council seats. Kelly said she was extremely humbled, thankful and excited to be elected and happy that Laflin and Zabala, the race’s only incumbent, were chosen as well. Kelly, who was watching television at home in her pajamas with her mother and dog as the results trickled in, said she was happy with the voter turnout, too. … Conjoined buildings in the heart of the University of Idaho campus have been closed after a water filtration backwash system failed and flooded a mechanical room in the basement. UI Communications Director Jodi Walker said water damaged a transformer, knocking out power in both the newly named Idaho Student Union Building and the Teaching and Learning Center.
2015 Five years ago today
Maintenance vehicles at the Moscow Cemetery have been targeted twice over the past week for their gasoline. Crews arrived in the morning to find 15 gallons of gas were siphoned from one maintenance truck. Police said a garden hose was cut and used to retrieve the gas. When cemetery staff arrived to work this morning, they found another vehicle had been hit, but this time the fuel lines were cut, police said. … A documentary claiming Christians are losing their right to free speech and featuring Christ Church Pastor Doug Wilson didn’t draw ire or protest from local civil rights groups Thursday night, in spite of content most in the gay community would view as inflammatory. In fact, most were unaware of the film altogether. Julia Keleher, director of the University of Idaho’s LGBTQA Office and Programs, said she had no knowledge of the showing of “Free Speech Apocalypse” at Nuart Theater in Moscow.
2010 10 years ago today
Proponents of a possible industrial park in Potlatch are ready to take the next step toward the project’s realization as they seek consultants for the park’s feasibility study next week. Completed proposals for a feasibility study would be due back from potential consultants to the steering committee by Dec. 17. With grant-writing assistance and support from the Clearwater Economic Development Association, the city of Potlatch was awarded a $10,000 Gem Grant from the Idaho Department of Commerce. … Sister Margaret Johnson doesn’t want a lack of money to stop students from attending St. Mary’s Elementary School. Since the school isn’t funded by taxpayer dollars, Sister Margaret said she always toyed with the idea of creating a means of securing scholarships for students while promoting pieces of the community. So she decided to start with something Moscow was lacking — gift basket delivery. Palouse Paradise Baskets came together in 2006.