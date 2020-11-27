2019 One year ago today
Moscow runner Sam Lewis works an unassuming job as a barista at Cafe Artista in Moscow, teaches a kinesiology class at Washington State and serves as a volunteer distance coach for the Idaho track and field program. She also happens to be a world-class mountain and trail runner for Team USA. … A few downtown Moscow businesses have closed, but new ones are filling the void. A restaurant called Mock Orange will soon replace D. Willy’s Blues Brew and BBQ on Sixth Street; The Hoof and Trotter on Second Street next to Slice and Biscuit will be a Thai restaurant; and Snap Fitness opened Wednesday in the former Safari Pearl space on East Third Street.
2015 Five years ago today
As the chaos of Black Friday comes to an end and Cyber Monday deals wrap up, local charities are asking people to take a moment to clean out items no longer needed or used and donate them to those in need. Following a weekend of super deals and endless shopping comes Giving Tuesday, which is now in its fourth-year. Giving Tuesday is held the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving to kick off the charitable season through the power of social media, according to givingtuesday.org. … William Moran, 29, of Nampa, Idaho, is pushing a statewide ballot initiative that would raise the state’s cigarette tax by $1.50 a pack and impose a 12 percent tax on the wholesale price of tobacco products. The revenue generated would go toward funding higher education.
2010 10 years ago today
German shorthaired pointer and great Dane mix Benjamin, and Pike, an 8-month-old black and white kitten, both have a trait that on any other day at the Humane Society of the Palouse in Moscow might have made them overlooked. Instead, on Black Friday, their mostly black fur made them stand out. … Jill Plaskon has never left her four kids to anyone’s care but her own. She took that into consideration with her first business plan — what would allow her to provide for the family and maintain her role as primary caregiver? The answer came in a home business: The Wild Hair Salon. Plaskon and her husband began renovating the basement laundry facility into a hair salon about a year ago.