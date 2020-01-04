2019 One year ago today
The temporary portable bicycle and pedestrian bridge approved by the Moscow City Council last summer is expected to be installed on Third Street this spring. Tyler Palmer, Moscow deputy director of operations for public works, said he anticipates the installment will happen no later than April 30. … For the first time in 45 years, University of Idaho medical students will no longer have to divide their time between UI and Washington State University campuses. The state-of-the-art anatomy lab will open this week, which is housed in the new Gritman Medical Office building on Main Street.
2015 Five years ago today
With winter in full swing now, locals are making their way up to the Palouse Divide Nordic trail systems for some snow-packed fun. The main trailhead, about 39 miles from Moscow just east of Potlatch on state Highway 6, sits at about 3,600 feet above sea level, Bill Thomson, president of the Palouse Divide Nordic Ski Club, said. … While other kids watched cartoons, four local Boy Scout troops spent their morning picking up old Christmas trees. As part of their annual fundraiser, troops from both Pullman and Moscow were out early Saturday looking for trees left out on the curb.
2010 10 years ago today
Some local residents may come home from a holiday vacation this week or next to find their residence burgled. The Pullman Police Department and Special Weapons and Tactics members uncovered what is believed to be stolen TVs, DVDs, video games and other items at an Elm Street residence early Sunday morning. Two suspects were arrested. … A gentle hoot drifted across the Palouse Prairie from somewhere in the pines surrounding Kas Dumroese’s home. He listened as it called, concluded he’d heard a great horned owl, a creature he was happy to have on his property, nonetheless.
1995 25 years ago today
Through the help of a local business, the Community Action Center has joined the information highway. The nonprofit center, which provides emergency services and assistance to needy Whitman County residents, is hoping to use new, donated computer software to provide better services. … The Washington Department of Ecology reduced a fine levied against Poe Asphalt Paving for $4,000 to $1,000 after deciding the company is making great strides to reduce storm water runoff that could carry pollutants into Paradise Creek.