2019 One year ago today
Kathryn Kammerer and Tasha Bradley have taken their veterinarian office to the people by launching Red Barn Mobile Veterinary Services. As the name implies, Kammerer and Bradley pack veterinary tools and medications in their truck and make house calls to treat both large and small animals. That way, the pets do not have to endure a stressful car ride to the veterinarian’s office, she said. The owners tend to be more at ease as well.
2015 Five years ago today
High school seniors in Idaho and their parents will begin finding conditional admittance letters in the mail next month from the State Board of Education and Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter notifying them of what colleges and universities they can expect acceptance from, according to SAT scores and grade point averages. It’s all part of the state’s new Direct Admissions program.
2010 10 years ago today
Construction crews on the Pullman-Moscow Highway near the Avista service center are expanding a storage area that will be used to house equipment needed for the Avista smart grid energy project. The grid is part of the Pacific Northwest Smart Grid Demonstration project, in which Ohio-based research company Battelle will manage efforts in Washington, Idaho, Wyoming, Montana and Oregon to modernize power grids. Avista announced it had received the $89 million that will cover about 50 percent of the regional effort.