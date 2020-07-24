2019 One year ago today
The Clearwater River could see a fall chinook fishery in the coming months, and Idaho Fish and Game officials want public input to help shape its structure. The salmon season would provide a new opportunity for anglers but also overlap the Clearwater’s popular catch-and-release steelhead season. Agency officials are mulling what, if any, steps should be taken to balance the two. … Moscow city staff plans to better understand the parking situation in the heart of the city and potentially in other parts of town in the coming fiscal year. A comprehensive downtown parking study is included in the city’s proposed fiscal 2020 budget.
2015 Five years ago today
The Thomas O. Brown Foundation has offered to provide the Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute in Moscow with a dollar-for-dollar challenge grant of up to $15,000 for the Thomas O. Brown Learning Greenhouse. The challenge is limited to money raised by PCEI over the next 60 days. … Moscow’s Parks and Recreation Commission approved rough plans for two new pocket parks in the city. Indian Hills Park will be at the corner of Blaine Street and Indian Hills Drive and Itani Park will be on the north side of Itani Drive. There have been three public meetings seeking residents’ ideas on what to include at each of the locations.
2010 10 years ago today
Food banks on the Palouse are barely staying afloat as a result of an increase in people seeking services during the summer months. Moscow Food Bank Director Linda Nickels said the food bank has seen about a 25-percent increase in customers. Nickels said the bank sees between 15 and 20 families per day. The increase is partly because of the fact that most children are out for the summer and are not eating breakfast and lunch at school. … Aging street signs in Moscow are being replaced to complement the restoration work done in Friendship Square in the city’s historic downtown district. Moscow’s Public Works Director Les MacDonald said approximately 28 street signs will be updated in the downtown portion of the project.