2018 One year ago today
The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced plans to relax Obama-era nutrition standards for school lunches earlier this month but local districts say any changes are likely to be minor. Jessie Campbell, student nutrition supervisor for the Moscow School District, said the new regulations give more flexibility in three areas — flavored milks, such as chocolate milk, grains and sodium. … A group of Pullman entrepreneurs and community leaders wants to make a decades-old Palouse stereotype obsolete. Many have viewed Pullman as the place to work and Moscow as the place to live. Those impressions are rooted in reality. Pullman is anchored by the region’s two largest employers, Washington State University and Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories.
2014 Five years ago today
Washington voters on both sides of the Cascades support Washington State University in its endeavor to open a medical school in Spokane, according to a statewide poll conducted by Gallitan Public Affairs. Since 2013, when Washington State University President Elson Floyd and University of Washington President Michael K. Young began to clash over issues surrounding the schools’ WWAMI partnership, UW has disputed WSU’s efforts to open its own medical institution, according to previous reporting by the Daily News. … Eighth-grade students learning manufacturing and production in Moscow Middle School’s wood shop under technology and vocation teacher J.D. Poulos have been building businesses. Pens Ink., the school’s premier custom ink pen start-up company, has been under construction since the beginning of the school year.
2009 10 years ago today
Decreased funding has caused some programs to cut services, but the Palouse Area Therapeutic Horsemanship’s services have grown. PATH program director Sue Jacobson said while the program used to offer four horse riding classes a week for disabled people, it now offers six. The popularity of the program has grown such that some clients have to wait months before saddling up. … Local activists and several elected officials are working to make sure the Upper Lochsa land exchange doesn’t get forgotten in Latah County this winter. The Forest Service is expected to complete an Environmental Impact Statement on the proposed exchange this March after previously planning to have it completed this fall. Local activist group Friends of the Palouse Ranger District have begun conducting meetings in the past two weeks to prepare for the statement’s release and to keep the public’s attention during the winter months.
1994 25 years ago today
A proposed bill to provide workman’s compensation for agricultural workers is on its way to the Idaho Legislature in January. According to District 5 Sen. Gary Schroeder of Moscow, this is something only a handful of states provide and it is about time Idaho joined those numbers. This compensation would provide coverage for workers who get hurt on the job, for medical care, rehabilitation and funding for lost wages. … Fines, probation and travel restrictions were handed to the WSU Lacrosse Club a month after an automobile accident that injured two people. The lacrosse team violated policy and university policy by having alcohol in the van that rolled near Grants Pass, Ore., and because six of the nine team members weren’t wearing a seat belt.