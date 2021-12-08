2020 One year ago
The Whitman County Commissioners on Monday approved using $400,000 to help Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport entice an airline to provide flights to Denver. The commissioners also scheduled a public hearing to discuss a proposed code regulating marijuana operations in the unincorporated areas of the county. The $400,000 funding for the airport comes from the county’s .09 economic development fund, made up of state sales tax dollars. Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport Director Tony Bean joined the commissioner’s meeting and said the money will help the airport reach a fundraising goal of $1.5 million.
2016 Five years ago
Idaho’s football program has made drastic changes in the win-loss column under fourth-year coach Paul Petrino. His team won just a single game in 2013 and ’14, but improved to four wins in ’15 and eight wins in ’16. The Vandals also went 6-2 in the Sun Belt Conference this season — something that was surely considered when the league’s coaches and media named Petrino Sun Belt Coach of the Year. ... Steve Van Kuiken has been a minister and a social activist for more than 30 years, and for most of that time people have been telling him he’s been practicing religion the wrong way. He was the first minister defrocked from the Presbyterian Church for marrying same-sex couples, and when other churches were moving out of Cincinnati’s crime-riddled Over the Rhine neighborhood he was moving his church in. “I’ve had people say I’m a heretic, that I’m going to hell, that I’m leading people down the wrong path,” Van Kuiken, 58, said. “Every place I’ve been I’ve experienced that.” Van Kuiken is now the minister of Pullman’s Community Congregational United Church of Christ. “I came here because I wanted to be part of a liberal progressive church,” he said.
2011 10 years ago
“How many of you know a veteran?” retired Lt. Col. Ken Hunt asked students of Russell Elementary School in Moscow during a Pearl Harbor remembrance assembly. Almost every student raised his or her hand, since each was recently asked by their teacher to interview a military veteran for class. Melissa Mueller, fourth-grade teacher at Russell, said the school wanted to acknowledge the 70th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack, while simultaneously recognizing Veterans Day, which wasn’t possible in November because there was no school. ...The University of Idaho did not violate a law student’s Second Amendment rights by not allowing him to keep firearms in his on-campus apartment, Latah County 2nd District Judge John R. Stegner has ruled. Aaron Tribble, a second-year law student, filed a lawsuit against the UI in January, stating his inability to keep firearms at the South Hill Vista apartments for married students and students with children exceeded the powers of the university and violated his right to bear arms and 14th Amendment right to due process. In his judgment, Stegner states Tribble waived his right to keep firearms at his UI apartment by agreeing to the license agreement for occupancy. Stegner said the Board of Regents legally exercised its right to regulate the university’s affairs and maintain a safe educational environment.