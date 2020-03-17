2019 One year ago today
Hundreds of people filtered into the Potlatch Elementary School gymnasium and weaved their way through the 85 tables full of pistols, rifles, knives and other items on display at the Potlatch Gun Show. Chris Milbert, whose late father John Milbert first organized the town’s gun show more than 30 years ago, said the 85 tables is the most ever at the annual gun show.
2015 Five years ago today
Moscow School District students may be on spring break for the week, but that doesn’t mean learning is on hiatus. Approximately 40 children gathered at McDonald Elementary in Moscow to take their youthful energy to the next level — in learning about energy. The Adventure Club, which operates within the district to provide learning programs for students after school and on school breaks, set the children to work harnessing the power of the sun — or in this case, a floodlight substitute — to operate small electric cars.
2010 10 years ago today
Pullman School Board President Karl Johanson wants school board members to spend more time discussing pressing education issues, and less time reviewing policies during the school board meetings. Johanson took over the president’s position in January, and since then he has come up with a few ideas. One of them is to streamline the district’s policy revision process that would allow board members to have more free time to discuss important education issues during their board meetings.
1995 25 years ago today
The Port of Whitman County commissioners decided to move ahead with the Colfax heavy industrial park — one week after a failed bid to kill the project. The decision was pet with applause from a crowd of Colfax business people. The decision came a week after the commissioners sat through a meeting with county and state officials to talk about the various problems facing the project.