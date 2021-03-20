2020 One year ago today
Potlatch School District Superintendent Jeffrey A. Cirka this morning announced Potlatch schools will be closed with a scheduled re-opening date April 6 because of the threat of the new coronavirus. Genesee School District Superintendent Wendy Moore made a similar announcement, indicating Genesee Schools will extend their spring break.
2016 Five years ago today
A group of researchers at Washington State University is poised to change the solar energy industry. Dr. Kelvin Lynn, a regents professor in the WSU Schools of Physics and Mechanical and Materials Engineering, has been directing research into cadmium telluride (CdTe) for a number of years. The compound is also one of the main ingredients in commercial grade solar cells. After growing a CdTe crystal ingot, they found they’d achieved a 30 percent increase in efficiency with the material.
2011 10 years ago today
Kara Besst is the new president and chief executive officer for Gritman Medical Center, and with health care reform right around the corner, challenges are on the way. Besst said she hopes to focus her work on meeting community expectations and also making what’s happening at the hospital as transparent as possible. To facilitate that, the hospital has been doing a series of community outreach meetings to show people what’s going on at the hospital and allow discussion.