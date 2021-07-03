2020 One year ago today
The long-awaited widening of U.S. Highway 95 from Thorncreek Road to Moscow will have to wait until the spring, Ken Helm, Idaho Transportation Department project manager, said. Helm said ITD needs to finish purchasing land the project right-of-way. The project was slated to start construction this year. ITD must also obtain a wetlands mitigation permit from the Army Corps of Engineers. The project will replace about 6½ miles of the existing two-lane roadway with a new four-lane divided highway on Highway 95 south of Moscow. … Unemployment claims rose in both Idaho and Washington during the week of June 21-27 — an apparent effect of the recent rise of coronavirus cases in the Northwest. Idaho officials said that new unemployment claims jumped 26 percent last week to about 5,500. The Idaho Department of Labor said that it received about 1,100 more new claims last week compared to the week before that.
2016 Five years ago today
The city of Pullman suffered its third burst water main in two and-a-half months, this one at the intersection of Southeast Spring and East Main streets. Water pooled in the intersection and formed a small stream that trickled down Main Street into the storm drains. Some water also traveled down East Spring Street toward Reaney Pool. Repair of the break forced some lane closures on Main Street. … Though it bears his name, the Ken Jordan Sole Survivor Tournament that takes place each year on the Fourth of July at the Moscow Elks Golf Course isn’t named for Ken Jordan. It’s named for his father. As the course manager for 40 years, Ken Jordan Sr. was an integral part in making the tournament what it is today, though the history of the tournament stretches back to the beginnings of the golf course itself. Elks Club 249, founded in 1892, less than two years after Idaho became a state, is the oldest Elks Lodge in Idaho.
2011 10 years ago today
By entering the financial markets, Latah County and Moscow officials can invest spare cash to collect additional revenue to keep their county and city financially healthy. Both the city of Moscow and Latah County put millions of dollars into various market offerings in the hope of garnering relatively strong interest income to add to its revenue streams, which typically consist of taxes and fees. Latah County has about $2.9 million invested, while the city of Moscow has about $34 million invested. … Drug courts around the state are meeting their goal to rehabilitate clients and decrease the number of offenders crowding prisons, an Idaho Supreme Court report to the governor and Legislature this year shows. However, the report also cautions that the increasing demand to expand these courts paired with a poor economic climate is expected to hinder this progress. For Latah County’s 2nd District Judge John Stegner, the degree of success his drug court has had since he started it here 10 years ago provides the kind of proof that will be necessary to continue funding into the future.