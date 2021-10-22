2020 One year ago today
Pullman Civic Theatre partnered with Inland Northwest Broadcasting on its latest virtual theater project. PCT is recreating the radio drama “Dracula,” written by Orson Welles and performed by the Mercury Theater on the air in 1938. The production was rehearsed over Zoom with PCT actors, then recorded individually at The Gladish theater. The final product is mixed together with sound effects and spooky music. ... Latah County Clerk/Auditor/Recorder Henrianne Westberg is reminding voters who requested and received an absentee ballot to use that ballot to vote. Westberg said in an email that some voters have visited the Latah County Courthouse in Moscow to vote early, saying they changed their mind and did not want to use the absentee ballot they received. Westberg said absentee ballots are counted the same as in-person ballots.
2016 Five years ago today
Nearly 50 years after the plan for a basketball and volleyball arena first hit the drawing board, the University of Idaho announced it will move forward on the $30 million facility. The structure’s design includes a 4,700-seat performance court, practice gym, conference area, 14 offices, plus concession stands, locker rooms, public restrooms and ticket booths on vacant land just north of the Kibbie Dome, running north to south with shared Kibbie Dome parking. UI President Chuck Staben said he hopes to begin construction in February 2018 on the 70,000-square-foot building and finish about two years later, if all goes well. ... Hannah Christensen was taught from an early age that abstaining from drug use would lead to a happier life. It is a message she has consistently followed, and now the Troy High School junior is taking that message across Idaho as the youngest member of Idaho’s Youth Advisory Board. Christensen, 16, got her start with the Latah County Youth Advocacy Council and from there she attended the Idaho Youth Summit to gain leadership skills. That led to a position with the Idaho Drug Free Youth. Christensen is now hoping her efforts will make an effect on her hometown of Troy.
2011 Ten years ago today
This year’s wheat harvest produced the fifth-largest yield in Washington history, a feat the state’s grain growers are attributing to cool weather and an endlessly wet spring. That large yield, plus recently passed free trade agreements with Colombia, South Korea and Panama, means the market for Washington exports has potential for great expansion, said Janeen Heath, state press secretary for Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., who helped fight for the agreements. The FTAs, signed in Washington, D.C., by President Barack Obama, will eliminate tariffs on many agricultural products exported out of the United States, such as wheat, potatoes, wine, cherries and apples. With the elimination of those tariffs, Washington state is expected to increase its exports by about $53 million and create a few hundred jobs, Heath said. ... Residents of Moscow and Pullman who take the extra time to travel on Old Moscow Road — a sometimes-paved, sometimes-gravel byway running through the rolling hills and farmland south of the two cities — are rewarded with a glimpse of the colorful flower fields on Jane and John Stratton’s farm. John is a wheat farmer, and Jane sells you-pick flowers, pumpkins and an abundance of dried flower wreaths and other crafts that she makes in her studio shop. Sunshine Crafts and Flowers is wrapping up its 2011 season this month and will soon be closed to the public until June. In the meantime, Jane is hosting an “Autumn on the Flower Farm” open house and is selling pumpkins, gourds, Indian corn and the seasonal decorations she’s created.