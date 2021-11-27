2020 One year ago
University of Idaho professor Ben Beard’s property law class, full of first-year law students, has donated $4,115 to the Moscow Food Bank to feed people for the holidays. This is the largest gift by his students in the past 30 years and includes a matching gift of $1,000 from Beard. ... Those who needed a free Thanksgiving meal in Moscow strolled into Inland Oasis and Rants and Raves Brewery, picking up turkey and other traditional Thanksgiving foods and desserts. “It’s a complicated holiday emotionally for people, and especially this year,” said Kathy Sprague, Inland Oasis treasurer and Safari Pearl co-owner. “I think we’re probably going to see people just stop in just to pick up a meal just so they can make eye contact with someone outside of their pod.”
2016 Five years ago
Every available bowling lane was filled at Zeppoz in Pullman for a fundraiser for Pullman Regional Hospital that was organized by five Washington State University students. Austin Giem, one of the five WSU seniors who organized the event as part of a class project for a sports management course, said he and his four classmates have been working on the project since the first week of the fall semester. ... Some shoppers took advantage of Black Friday sales, but others decided to put their shopping off for a day and instead strolled down Moscow’s Main Street to shop at local businesses. Some shopaholics did both. Saturday marked the annual Small Business Saturday across the United States, which encourages shoppers to buy from small, local businesses.
2011 10 years ago
When Washington State University students get into trouble with the Pullman Police Department, they probably don’t realize one of their peers may be the one busting them. Chris Engle, a part-time student and full-time police officer with PPD, grew up in Pullman and graduated from Pullman High School in 2002. He attended Western Washington University for a little more than three years but returned to Pullman before getting his degree. Engle said he enjoyed the university and the people he met but got burnt out and wanted to begin working, so he moved back, got married and was hired by the police department in 2007. Now, at the “prodding” of his wife, he is taking online classes through WSU to finish up his degree, since he was close to obtaining it at Western anyway. “I didn’t want to be in classes with the same people I was going to have to see at night,” Engle said. ... Paul Wulff is out as head football coach at Washington State University. He was relieved of his duties in a meeting with WSU athletic director Bill Moos. Wulff posted a 9-40 record at WSU in four years as head coach. He had one year remaining on a five-year deal, paying him $600,000 per year and was guaranteed a year’s severance pay of $600,000.