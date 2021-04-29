2020 One year ago today
The economic turmoil related to the coronavirus pandemic could cut revenue collections for the city of Pullman by at least $2.8 million next year — and that’s the optimistic scenario. Under a more pessimistic view, the deficit could be as much as $6.3 million, according to Pullman Finance Director Mike Urban. That’s more than 20 percent of the 2020 general fund budget. He cautioned the council that any forecast regarding the financial impact of the coronavirus shutdown is highly uncertain at this point. … Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s decision to allow some construction projects to resume in the state should lead to more projects starting up again in Pullman. The governor said work on some existing projects can restart as long as workers follow certain safety guidelines. For example, they must have COVID-19 safety plans, meet social distancing requirements and have adequate personal protective equipment.
2016 Five years ago today
University of Idaho President Chuck Staben officially announced that Idaho has accepted an invitation to join the Big Sky Conference, a Football Championship Subdivision league, in beginning in 2018. The Vandals will continue to play the next two seasons in the Sun Belt Conference, which in March denied Idaho a contract extension after two years in the league. Staben called it “the best possible choice” for the football program, which has now switched its conference affiliation four times since moving up to the Football Bowl Subdivision in 1996.
2011 10 years ago today
As the economy slowly climbs out of the recession, Whitman County remains a bright spot for workers. Arum Kone, an eastern Washington regional labor economist from the Employment Security Department, said this is because an unusual number of county residents, more than 50 percent, are employed by a “stable” employer — the state or WSU. With the university facing around $100 million in cuts, Whitman County could join the counties in Washington grappling with more than 9 percent unemployment. … The Palouse School Board furthered discussions regarding the future of the school-run Little Sprouts Child Care and Early Learning Center, the only licensed daycare in town. The board brought the center’s financial issues to parents’ attention earlier this month. Little Sprouts costs the district about $5,300 monthly lately. That’s more than its usual deficit due to higher enrollment, leading to more staffing. At the meeting, the board stated it cannot take on the debt and is considering passing on the operation of the center to another entity.